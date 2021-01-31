The Office of Military Commissions building at Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba. Photo: AP The Office of Military Commissions building at Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba. Photo: AP
The Office of Military Commissions building at Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Coronavirus: United States halts plan to give vaccine to Guantanamo Bay prisoners

  • The US opened the detention centre in January 2002 to hold detainees suspected of links to al-Qaeda and the Taliban
  • Those who remain include five men facing a military trial for their alleged roles planning and aiding the September 11 attacks

Topic |   Coronavirus vaccine
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:59am, 31 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Office of Military Commissions building at Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba. Photo: AP The Office of Military Commissions building at Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba. Photo: AP
The Office of Military Commissions building at Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE