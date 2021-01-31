The Office of Military Commissions building at Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: United States halts plan to give vaccine to Guantanamo Bay prisoners
- The US opened the detention centre in January 2002 to hold detainees suspected of links to al-Qaeda and the Taliban
- Those who remain include five men facing a military trial for their alleged roles planning and aiding the September 11 attacks
