Donald Trump, the former US president, gestures as he and his wife Melania leave the White House for the last time earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
politico | Trump loses top impeachment lawyer days before Senate trial set to begin
- The departure of South Carolina lawyer Butch Bowers and his colleague Deborah Barbier raises questions about who will represent Trump
- The former US president has had difficulty finding legal help for his second impeachment, with some lawyers he used previously now distancing themselves
