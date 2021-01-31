Donald Trump, the former US president, gestures as he and his wife Melania leave the White House for the last time earlier this month. Photo: Reuters Donald Trump, the former US president, gestures as he and his wife Melania leave the White House for the last time earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
Trump loses top impeachment lawyer days before Senate trial set to begin

  • The departure of South Carolina lawyer Butch Bowers and his colleague Deborah Barbier raises questions about who will represent Trump
  • The former US president has had difficulty finding legal help for his second impeachment, with some lawyers he used previously now distancing themselves

Updated: 9:57am, 31 Jan, 2021

