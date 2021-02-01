Former president Donald Trump announced that two trial lawyers will take over representing him at his impeachment trial. File photo: Reuters Former president Donald Trump announced that two trial lawyers will take over representing him at his impeachment trial. File photo: Reuters
Donald Trump names new lawyers to lead impeachment defence

  • Both lawyers have been involved in high-profile criminal cases
  • Trump to file a response to the impeachment charges on Tuesday

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:06am, 1 Feb, 2021

