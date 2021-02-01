John Weaver (right) is a strategist who advised the late Republican senator John McCain. File photo: AFP John Weaver (right) is a strategist who advised the late Republican senator John McCain. File photo: AFP
John Weaver (right) is a strategist who advised the late Republican senator John McCain. File photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Lincoln Project denounces co-founder John Weaver as a ‘predator’ after sexting claims

  • More than 20 men have accused Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver of harassment
  • One alleged victim said he started receiving text messages from Weaver when he was 14

Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:59am, 1 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
John Weaver (right) is a strategist who advised the late Republican senator John McCain. File photo: AFP John Weaver (right) is a strategist who advised the late Republican senator John McCain. File photo: AFP
John Weaver (right) is a strategist who advised the late Republican senator John McCain. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE