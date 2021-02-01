Police officers detain a protester during a demonstration in Saint Petersburg. Photo: Zuma Wire/dpa
Antony Blinken criticises Russia, China in interview, weighs new sanctions against North Korea
- The US Secretary of State told NBC News he was ‘deeply disturbed by the violent crackdown’ on Russian protesters
- Blinken also took issue with China’s actions in Hong Kong, and said the US should accept people fleeing the crackdown there
Topic | Russia
