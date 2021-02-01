Nasa astronauts work outside the International Space Station on February 1, 2021. Photo: Nasa via AP
Nasa astronauts finishing up power upgrades to International Space Station
- Over the weekend, flight controllers in Houston used the station’s big robot arm to replace the last pair of old-style batteries with a single better-quality one
- Astronauts Mike Hopkins and Victor Glover needed to put the finishing touches on this newest lithium-ion battery to complete a series of spacewalks that began in 2017
