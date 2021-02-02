A Floating Woman statue is seen in New York during a winter storm on Monday. Photo: AFP
‘Life-threatening’ snowstorm batters northeast US
- Up to 60cm of snow is expected in some areas, causing widespread disruption in New York and other major urban centres
- The extreme weather is leading to public transport closures and cancelled flights, with Covid-19 vaccination and testing sites also affected
Topic | Extreme weather
