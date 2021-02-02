A pregnant woman wearing a face mask walks past a street mural in Hong Kong in March 2020. Photo: AFP
Pandemic baby boom? It’s a bust despite coronavirus lockdowns
- US data shows large declines in births nine months after Covid-19 was declared a national emergency
- A separate survey shows some women have decided to delay pregnancy or have fewer children because of the pandemic
