People arrive for Covid-19 vaccination at a drive-through set-up at Coors Field baseball stadium in Denver, Colorado. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: deadliest month in US ends with signs of progress in pandemic battle
- US recorded more than 95,500 Covid-related deaths in January, the highest monthly total yet
- President Biden doesn’t budge on US$1.9 trillion stimulus plan after meeting Republicans
