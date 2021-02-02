People arrive for Covid-19 vaccination at a drive-through set-up at Coors Field baseball stadium in Denver, Colorado. Photo: AFP People arrive for Covid-19 vaccination at a drive-through set-up at Coors Field baseball stadium in Denver, Colorado. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: deadliest month in US ends with signs of progress in pandemic battle

  • US recorded more than 95,500 Covid-related deaths in January, the highest monthly total yet
  • President Biden doesn’t budge on US$1.9 trillion stimulus plan after meeting Republicans

Associated Press
Updated: 1:38pm, 2 Feb, 2021

