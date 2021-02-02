Pro-Trump protesters storm into the US Capitol during clashes with police on January 6, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump aimed protesters ‘like loaded cannon’ at US Capitol, Democrats argue in impeachment
- Convicting Trump would require a two-thirds vote, meaning that 17 Republicans would need to join the Senate’s 50 Democrats in voting to convict
- A conviction could lead to a second vote banning Trump from holding public office again
Topic | Donald Trump impeachments
Pro-Trump protesters storm into the US Capitol during clashes with police on January 6, 2021. Photo: Reuters