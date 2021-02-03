The SolarWinds logo is seen outside the company’s headquarters in Austin, Texas, in December. Photo: Reuters The SolarWinds logo is seen outside the company’s headquarters in Austin, Texas, in December. Photo: Reuters
The SolarWinds logo is seen outside the company’s headquarters in Austin, Texas, in December. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Suspected Chinese hackers used SolarWinds bug to spy on US agency, insiders say

  • The software flaw exploited by the suspected Chinese group is separate from the one allegedly used by Russian operatives
  • The development marks a new twist in the massive cybersecurity breach that US lawmakers have called a national security emergency

Topic |   Computer hackers
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:55am, 3 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The SolarWinds logo is seen outside the company’s headquarters in Austin, Texas, in December. Photo: Reuters The SolarWinds logo is seen outside the company’s headquarters in Austin, Texas, in December. Photo: Reuters
The SolarWinds logo is seen outside the company’s headquarters in Austin, Texas, in December. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE