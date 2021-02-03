The Starship SN9 explodes on landing as SpaceX conducts a test flight on Tuesday. Photo: SpaceX via AFP
SpaceX Starship prototype rocket explodes, in blow to Mars hopes
- The rocket successfully performed a series of manoeuvres, but crashed as it tried to return to a vertical position for landing
- This is the second such explosion after the previous Starship prototype met a similar fate in December
Topic | SpaceX
