The Starship SN9 explodes on landing as SpaceX conducts a test flight on Tuesday. Photo: SpaceX via AFP The Starship SN9 explodes on landing as SpaceX conducts a test flight on Tuesday. Photo: SpaceX via AFP
SpaceX Starship prototype rocket explodes, in blow to Mars hopes

  • The rocket successfully performed a series of manoeuvres, but crashed as it tried to return to a vertical position for landing
  • This is the second such explosion after the previous Starship prototype met a similar fate in December

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:45am, 3 Feb, 2021

