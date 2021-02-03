An old border wall fence next to the newly constructed wall along the US-Mexico border next to Tijuana, east of San Diego, California. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden moves to roll back hardline Trump immigration policies
- Biden orders review of asylum processing at the US-Mexico border and immigration system
- Task force created to reunite migrant families separated at border by Trump’s ‘zero tolerance’ strategy
