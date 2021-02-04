A view of the Old Campus at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, in November 2012. Photo: Reuters A view of the Old Campus at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, in November 2012. Photo: Reuters
A view of the Old Campus at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, in November 2012. Photo: Reuters
Education
China /  Diplomacy

US drops lawsuit accusing Yale of discrimination against Asian and white applicants

  • The Department of Justice voluntarily dismissed its case, which was part of a Trump administration push against affirmative action in university admissions

Topic |   Education
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:43am, 4 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A view of the Old Campus at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, in November 2012. Photo: Reuters A view of the Old Campus at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, in November 2012. Photo: Reuters
A view of the Old Campus at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, in November 2012. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE