A Russian army RS-24 Yars ballistic missile system moves through Red Square during a military parade, in June 2020. Photo: AFP
US extends New START nuclear pact with Russia, seeks arms control with China
- The last such remaining treaty between Washington and Moscow, which was about to expire on Friday, will now run to 2026
- US says it will work with Russia on addressing nuclear weapons not affected by the pact, and pursue ‘arms control to reduce the dangers’ from China’s arsenal
