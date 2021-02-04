Director Chloé Zhao arrives on the red carpet during 41st Deauville American Film Festival in France in September 2015. Photo: EPA-EFE
Golden Globes: Nomadland’s Chloé Zhao is first Asian woman to land Golden Globes directing nomination
- The Chinese-American filmmaker has already clinched several directing awards for the movie, which took the top prize at the Venice and Toronto film festivals
- Before this year, the best director race featured women nominees only seven times in 77 years
Topic | Cinema
