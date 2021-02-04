Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing in January on her nomination to be the ambassador to the United Nations. Photo: Reuters
politico | Ted Cruz delays vote on Joe Biden’s UN nominee Linda Thomas-Greenfield over China comments
- The senator cited a speech Thomas-Greenfield gave at a Confucius Institute in 2019 saying both the US and China could be positive influences in Africa
- The UN ambassador nominee tried to walk those comments back during her confirmation hearing last week, calling China a ‘strategic adversary’
