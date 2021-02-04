Jenny Cudd, left, a flower shop owner, leaves the federal courthouse in Midland, Texas, in January. Photo: Odessa American via AP
US Capitol attack suspect Jenny Louise Cudd asks court’s permission to holiday in Mexico
- The Texas flower shop owner has admitted on video to being present when Trump supporters stormed the building, and said she ‘would do it again in a heartbeat’
- She asked a judge for permission to leave the country for a ‘work-related bonding retreat’ at Mexico’s Rivera Maya
