Chinese flags are seen on a road leading to a facility believed to be a re-education camp in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
US not planning to boycott Beijing Winter Olympics despite Xinjiang genocide designation

  • China is facing calls for the 2022 Games to be moved elsewhere over its human rights record
  • The State Department said separately that the US is ‘deeply disturbed’ by reports of systematic rape and sexual abuse against women in Uygur internment camps

Reuters

Updated: 7:45am, 4 Feb, 2021

