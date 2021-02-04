Chinese flags are seen on a road leading to a facility believed to be a re-education camp in Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
US not planning to boycott Beijing Winter Olympics despite Xinjiang genocide designation
- China is facing calls for the 2022 Games to be moved elsewhere over its human rights record
- The State Department said separately that the US is ‘deeply disturbed’ by reports of systematic rape and sexual abuse against women in Uygur internment camps
