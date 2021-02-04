The House of Representatives charged Donald Trump in January with inciting an insurrection. File photo: AFP
Trump lawyers misspelled ‘United States’ in his impeachment defence brief
- Trump lawyers spell ‘Unites States’ instead of ‘United States’ in defence brief for Senate trial
- Lawyers were hired just days ago after Trump’s original impeachment team quit
Topic | Donald Trump impeachments
