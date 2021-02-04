The House of Representatives charged Donald Trump in January with inciting an insurrection. File photo: AFP The House of Representatives charged Donald Trump in January with inciting an insurrection. File photo: AFP
Trump lawyers misspelled ‘United States’ in his impeachment defence brief

  • Trump lawyers spell ‘Unites States’ instead of ‘United States’ in defence brief for Senate trial
  • Lawyers were hired just days ago after Trump’s original impeachment team quit

Updated: 11:26am, 4 Feb, 2021

