Republicans chose not to strip Liz Cheney of her position as the No 3 Republican in the House of Representatives. File photo: EPA
House Republicans keep Liz Cheney as No 3 leader, won’t punish QAnon backer Marjorie Taylor Greene
- Liz Cheney to stay in leadership position after bitter Republican Party debate
- House Republican leader balks at punishing Marjorie Taylor Greene as Democrats set vote
Topic | US Politics
Republicans chose not to strip Liz Cheney of her position as the No 3 Republican in the House of Representatives. File photo: EPA