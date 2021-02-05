US President Donald Trump attends an event at the White House in January. Photo: AP
politico | House Democrats ask Donald Trump to testify at next week’s impeachment trial
- The lead impeachment manager says the ex-US president’s testimony is needed because his lawyers had ‘denied many factual allegations’ set forth in the charge
- Trump was specifically asked to testify sometime next week, between Monday and Thursday
Topic | Donald Trump impeachments
US President Donald Trump attends an event at the White House in January. Photo: AP