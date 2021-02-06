Christopher Plummer accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for Beginners in Los Angeles in January 2012. Photo: AP
Sound of Music star Christopher Plummer dies age 91
- The actor played Captain von Trapp in the musical drama and became the oldest Oscar winner in history at 82
- Plummer had a late-career renaissance, appearing in films like The Insider, A Beautiful Mind and Beginners
Topic | Fame and celebrity
