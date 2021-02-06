This was US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s first in-depth discussion with the E3 foreign ministers since President Joe Biden took office. Photo: EPA-EFE This was US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s first in-depth discussion with the E3 foreign ministers since President Joe Biden took office. Photo: EPA-EFE
US, Britain, Germany and France agree to ‘revive transatlantic ties’

  • China, Russia, Covid-19 and the troubled Iran nuclear deal were discussed in first in-depth talks between the foreign ministers since Biden took office
  • Climate change was also on the agenda during the virtual meeting between the E3 officials and their new US counterpart Antony Blinken

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:29am, 6 Feb, 2021

