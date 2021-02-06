Donald Rabin plays the flute after Detective George Hilbring retrieved and returned it to him during a news conference at the 14th District Police Station in Chicago on Thursday. Photo: Chicago Sun-Times via AP Donald Rabin plays the flute after Detective George Hilbring retrieved and returned it to him during a news conference at the 14th District Police Station in Chicago on Thursday. Photo: Chicago Sun-Times via AP
Donald Rabin plays the flute after Detective George Hilbring retrieved and returned it to him during a news conference at the 14th District Police Station in Chicago on Thursday. Photo: Chicago Sun-Times via AP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

US$22,000 flute lost on Chicago train found in pawnshop after frenzied search

  • Donald Rabin has been reunited with his gold and silver instrument left to him by his grandmother after leaving it on a train seat
  • A journalist told the 23-year-old that a homeless man had found the flute and used it as collateral for a US$550 loan at a pawnshop

Topic |   United States
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:43am, 6 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Donald Rabin plays the flute after Detective George Hilbring retrieved and returned it to him during a news conference at the 14th District Police Station in Chicago on Thursday. Photo: Chicago Sun-Times via AP Donald Rabin plays the flute after Detective George Hilbring retrieved and returned it to him during a news conference at the 14th District Police Station in Chicago on Thursday. Photo: Chicago Sun-Times via AP
Donald Rabin plays the flute after Detective George Hilbring retrieved and returned it to him during a news conference at the 14th District Police Station in Chicago on Thursday. Photo: Chicago Sun-Times via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE