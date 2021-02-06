Donald Trump had his Twitter account indefinitely suspended on January 8. Photo: Reuters Donald Trump had his Twitter account indefinitely suspended on January 8. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump had his Twitter account indefinitely suspended on January 8. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump
World /  United States & Canada

Gab this: Trump breaks out of social media shell, rips impeachment trial as ‘PR stunt’

  • Former US president returns to social media for the first time since his term ended with a post on Gab, a social networking site popular with far-right supporters
  • In the post, Trump taunted a Democrat who has called on Trump to testify at his impeachment trial, saying allegations against him couldn’t be proved

Topic |   Donald Trump
Business Insider
Business Insider

Updated: 7:44pm, 6 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Donald Trump had his Twitter account indefinitely suspended on January 8. Photo: Reuters Donald Trump had his Twitter account indefinitely suspended on January 8. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump had his Twitter account indefinitely suspended on January 8. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE