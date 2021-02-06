Donald Trump had his Twitter account indefinitely suspended on January 8. Photo: Reuters
Gab this: Trump breaks out of social media shell, rips impeachment trial as ‘PR stunt’
- Former US president returns to social media for the first time since his term ended with a post on Gab, a social networking site popular with far-right supporters
- In the post, Trump taunted a Democrat who has called on Trump to testify at his impeachment trial, saying allegations against him couldn’t be proved
