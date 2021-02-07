Bruce Castor, Donald Trump’s lead impeachment lawyer. Photo: TNS Bruce Castor, Donald Trump’s lead impeachment lawyer. Photo: TNS
Bruce Castor, Donald Trump’s lead impeachment lawyer. Photo: TNS
Donald Trump
World /  United States & Canada

politico | Donald Trump’s impeachment lawyer ‘will use video of Democrats’ own remarks at trial’

  • Bruce Castor alleged ‘there’s a lot of tape of cities burning and courthouses being attacked … cheered on by Democrats throughout the country’
  • House impeachment managers argue that Trump’s speech at the Capitol on January 6 ‘foreseeably resulted in’ the riots

Topic |   Donald Trump
POLITICO
POLITICO

Updated: 2:46am, 7 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Bruce Castor, Donald Trump’s lead impeachment lawyer. Photo: TNS Bruce Castor, Donald Trump’s lead impeachment lawyer. Photo: TNS
Bruce Castor, Donald Trump’s lead impeachment lawyer. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE