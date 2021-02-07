Bruce Castor, Donald Trump’s lead impeachment lawyer. Photo: TNS
politico | Donald Trump’s impeachment lawyer ‘will use video of Democrats’ own remarks at trial’
- Bruce Castor alleged ‘there’s a lot of tape of cities burning and courthouses being attacked … cheered on by Democrats throughout the country’
- House impeachment managers argue that Trump’s speech at the Capitol on January 6 ‘foreseeably resulted in’ the riots
