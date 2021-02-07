Paul Grisham holds his 1968 Navy ID card at his home in the San Carlos neighbourhood of San Diego, California on Wednesday. Photo: The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP Paul Grisham holds his 1968 Navy ID card at his home in the San Carlos neighbourhood of San Diego, California on Wednesday. Photo: The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP
US Navy meteorologist recovers wallet lost 53 years ago in Antarctica

  • Paul Grisham, 91, did not even remember losing the wallet when friendly strangers contacted him to return it via post
  • The discovery was made on Ross Island, where Grisham had been stationed as a weather forecaster from 1967 to 1968

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:37am, 7 Feb, 2021

