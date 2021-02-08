Salt Lake County Sheriff Search and Rescue crews respond to the top of Millcreek Canyon where four skiers died in an avalanche on Saturday. Photo: The Salt Lake Tribune via AP
Four skiers killed and four rescued following avalanche in Utah, United States
- Two groups of skiers, one of five and the other of three, were in Millcreek Canyon when the avalanche occurred on Saturday
- Skiers unintentionally triggered the avalanche, the Utah Avalanche Centre said
Topic | Natural disasters
