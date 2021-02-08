Former US Secretary of State George Shultz, right, and former Hong Kong Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa, left, in 1997. Photo: AFP
Ronald Reagan-era US Secretary of State George Shultz dies at the age of 100
- Shultz had largely stayed out of politics since his retirement, but had been an advocate for an increased focus on climate change
- After the October 1983 bombing of the Marine barracks in Beirut, Shultz worked tirelessly to end Lebanon’s brutal civil war in the 1980s
