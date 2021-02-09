US President Donald Trump speaks about the election in the Oval Office of the White House in December. Photo: TNS
Donald Trump under investigation in Georgia for trying to overturn election results
- Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office launched the probe over a January phone call from the former US president asking him to ‘find’ additional votes
- Trump had bragged about the call in a speech to supporters on the day of the US Capitol attack
