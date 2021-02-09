US President Donald Trump speaks about the election in the Oval Office of the White House in December. Photo: TNS US President Donald Trump speaks about the election in the Oval Office of the White House in December. Photo: TNS
US President Donald Trump speaks about the election in the Oval Office of the White House in December. Photo: TNS
Donald Trump
World /  United States & Canada

Donald Trump under investigation in Georgia for trying to overturn election results

  • Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office launched the probe over a January phone call from the former US president asking him to ‘find’ additional votes
  • Trump had bragged about the call in a speech to supporters on the day of the US Capitol attack

Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:07am, 9 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Donald Trump speaks about the election in the Oval Office of the White House in December. Photo: TNS US President Donald Trump speaks about the election in the Oval Office of the White House in December. Photo: TNS
US President Donald Trump speaks about the election in the Oval Office of the White House in December. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE