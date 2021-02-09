A hacker - or hackers - sought to add a dangerous level of additive to the water supply of a Florida city. File photo: Reuters
FBI hunts hacker who tried to poison Florida city’s water
- Hacker remotely gained access to software, named TeamViewer, on computer of worker
- Intruder briefly pushed levels of a potentially dangerous additive up 100-fold in water supply
Topic | Computer hackers
