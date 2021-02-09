Video from a surveillance camera captured the January 31 attack on an elderly man in Oakland Chinatown. Photo: Twitter
Daniel Dae Kim and Daniel Wu offer US$25,000 reward after attack on old man in Oakland Chinatown
- Person who violently shoved a 91-year-old man in Oakland’s Chinatown district suspected of two other attacks
- Video from a surveillance camera that captured the attack shocks Hollywood figures, local community
Topic | Chinese overseas
