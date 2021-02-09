Video from a surveillance camera captured the January 31 attack on an elderly man in Oakland Chinatown. Photo: Twitter Video from a surveillance camera captured the January 31 attack on an elderly man in Oakland Chinatown. Photo: Twitter
Video from a surveillance camera captured the January 31 attack on an elderly man in Oakland Chinatown. Photo: Twitter
World /  United States & Canada

Daniel Dae Kim and Daniel Wu offer US$25,000 reward after attack on old man in Oakland Chinatown

  • Person who violently shoved a 91-year-old man in Oakland’s Chinatown district suspected of two other attacks
  • Video from a surveillance camera that captured the attack shocks Hollywood figures, local community

Topic |   Chinese overseas
Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 12:37pm, 9 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Video from a surveillance camera captured the January 31 attack on an elderly man in Oakland Chinatown. Photo: Twitter Video from a surveillance camera captured the January 31 attack on an elderly man in Oakland Chinatown. Photo: Twitter
Video from a surveillance camera captured the January 31 attack on an elderly man in Oakland Chinatown. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE