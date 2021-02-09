Singer Mary Wilson of The Supremes pictured at a film premiere in Hollywood in 2012. Photo: Reuters
Motown legend Mary Wilson, longest-reigning original Supreme, dies at 76
- Wilson, Diana Ross and Florence Ballard made up the first successful configuration of The Supremes
- The group’s first No. 1, million-selling song, ‘Where Did Our Love Go’, was released in 1964. It would be the first of five consecutive No. 1s
