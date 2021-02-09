Singer Mary Wilson of The Supremes pictured at a film premiere in Hollywood in 2012. Photo: Reuters Singer Mary Wilson of The Supremes pictured at a film premiere in Hollywood in 2012. Photo: Reuters
Singer Mary Wilson of The Supremes pictured at a film premiere in Hollywood in 2012. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Motown legend Mary Wilson, longest-reigning original Supreme, dies at 76

  • Wilson, Diana Ross and Florence Ballard made up the first successful configuration of The Supremes
  • The group’s first No. 1, million-selling song, ‘Where Did Our Love Go’, was released in 1964. It would be the first of five consecutive No. 1s

Topic |   Fame and celebrity
Associated Press
Associated Press in Las Vegas

Updated: 12:00am, 10 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Singer Mary Wilson of The Supremes pictured at a film premiere in Hollywood in 2012. Photo: Reuters Singer Mary Wilson of The Supremes pictured at a film premiere in Hollywood in 2012. Photo: Reuters
Singer Mary Wilson of The Supremes pictured at a film premiere in Hollywood in 2012. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE