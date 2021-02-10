Lawyer Rod Ponton appears with a kitten filter turned on during a virtual hearing of the 394th District Court of Texas on Tuesday. Image: Judge Roy Ferguson via Reuters
Lawyer tells judge ‘I’m not a cat’ in viral video as he struggles with filter during Zoom court hearing
- The video was shared by Texas judge Roy Ferguson, who commended the lawyer for his ‘incredible grace’
- Since the incident, Rod Ponton, the lawyer in question, has fielded calls from around the world and has been booked for national television
