Facebook said last month that it is seeking to “turn down the temperature” on its sprawling platform by reducing the kind of divisive and inflammatory political talk it has long hosted. Photo: AFP
Facebook rolls out news feeds with less politics
- The move is part of a plan outlined by CEO Mark Zuckerberg to reduce inflammatory content
- The change affects a ‘small percentage’ of users in Canada, Brazil and Indonesia, and some US users in coming weeks
