A US state lawmaker adjusts her face masks while asking a question at the Capitol in Jackson, Missouri, on February 4. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: two masks are better than one, US researchers say
- The CDC reported the findings on Wednesday, but health officials stopped short of recommending that everyone double up
- A lab experiment showed that 80 per cent of coronavirus-sized particles were blocked when one person was wearing a cloth mask on top of a surgical mask
