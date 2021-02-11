US porn mogul Larry Flynt poses with an issue of Hustler magazine at his office in California in August 2014. Photo: AFP US porn mogul Larry Flynt poses with an issue of Hustler magazine at his office in California in August 2014. Photo: AFP
US porn mogul Larry Flynt poses with an issue of Hustler magazine at his office in California in August 2014. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Hustler’s Larry Flynt, porn mogul and free speech champion, dead at 78

  • The self-described ‘smut peddler who cares’ had suffered from a variety of health problems since surviving an assassination attempt in 1978
  • A controversial figure, Flynt was often in legal trouble, fighting obscenity charges or lawsuits, and he often turned courtroom appearances into spectacles.

Topic |   Fame and celebrity
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:56am, 11 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US porn mogul Larry Flynt poses with an issue of Hustler magazine at his office in California in August 2014. Photo: AFP US porn mogul Larry Flynt poses with an issue of Hustler magazine at his office in California in August 2014. Photo: AFP
US porn mogul Larry Flynt poses with an issue of Hustler magazine at his office in California in August 2014. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE