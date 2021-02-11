The US treasury secretary has warned about an “explosion of risk” from digital markets, including the misuse of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin. Photo: AFP
‘Explosion of risk’ from digital markets, cryptocurrencies, US treasury secretary warns
- Janet Yellen said cryptocurrencies and virtual assets offered promise, but they had also been used misused by criminals and to finance terrorism
- She said new financial technologies could be used to stem the flow of dark money from organised crime and fight back against hackers
