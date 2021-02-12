David Schoen, defence lawyer for Donald Trump. Photo: Bloomberg
politico | Trump impeachment lawyer David Schoen says colleague Bruce Castor has been ‘unfairly maligned’ in trial
- Castor received widespread criticism for a winding performance on Tuesday in arguing the Senate trial was unconstitutional
- Trump’s legal team will wrap up its case on Friday, meaning the team will use fewer than two days to defend him
Topic | Donald Trump impeachments
