The mayor described bitcoin as an increasingly popular asset for people, corporations and major investors. Photo: Reuters
US mayor eyes paying wages, collecting taxes in bitcoin amid bid to woo tech investors to Miami
- The mayor of Miami city wants municipal workers to choose to receive pay in bitcoin and allow residents to pay property taxes or city fees in cryptocurrency
- Francis Suarez has been courting Silicon Valley investors and technology firms for months, and adopting bitcoin is a critical part of that plan
Topic | United States
