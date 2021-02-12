The mayor described bitcoin as an increasingly popular asset for people, corporations and major investors. Photo: Reuters The mayor described bitcoin as an increasingly popular asset for people, corporations and major investors. Photo: Reuters
The mayor described bitcoin as an increasingly popular asset for people, corporations and major investors. Photo: Reuters
US mayor eyes paying wages, collecting taxes in bitcoin amid bid to woo tech investors to Miami

  • The mayor of Miami city wants municipal workers to choose to receive pay in bitcoin and allow residents to pay property taxes or city fees in cryptocurrency
  • Francis Suarez has been courting Silicon Valley investors and technology firms for months, and adopting bitcoin is a critical part of that plan

Updated: 2:18pm, 12 Feb, 2021

