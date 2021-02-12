Australia wants news outlets to pay for news stories published online. Photo: Reuters
Microsoft backs Australia’s bid for search engines to pay for news worldwide
- Microsoft’s president says the firm supports proposed legislation in Australia that would force Google and Facebook to compensate media for their journalism
- Facebook and Google have both threatened to block key services in Australia if the rules, now before parliament, become law as written
Australia wants news outlets to pay for news stories published online. Photo: Reuters