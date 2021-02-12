A woman works at Amazon’s Staten Island warehouse in New York. File photo : AFP A woman works at Amazon’s Staten Island warehouse in New York. File photo : AFP
Amazon sues New York attorney general to prevent state coronavirus lawsuit

  • The retailer accused Letitia James of overstepping bounds by legally threatening the company and demanding remedies like its surrender of profit
  • Amazon drew scrutiny last year after it fired Christian Smalls, a Staten Island warehouse worker, who had protested safety conditions

Reuters
Updated: 10:15pm, 12 Feb, 2021

