The Office of Military Commissions building in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. Photo: AP
Joe Biden administration launches review aimed at closing Guantanamo Bay prison
- Guantanamo Bay was set up to house foreign suspects following the September 11 attacks on New York and Washington
- The facility came to symbolise the excesses of the US ‘war on terror’ because of harsh interrogation methods described by critics as ‘torture’
