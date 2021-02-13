Anna Sorokin, who claimed to be a German heiress, in court in New York in April 2019. Photo: AP
Fake Russian-German heiress Anna Sorokin freed from New York prison
- Sorokin, using the name Anna Delvey, was convicted of multiple counts of grand larceny as well as theft of services and sentenced to four to 12 years in prison
- From November 2016 to August 2017, Sorokin managed to travel for free on private jets and lived at luxury hotels without paying the bill
Topic | Fame and celebrity
