As #FreeBritney trends, Justin Timberlake apologises to Britney Spears, Janet Jackson

  • His apology comes a week after the release of Framing Britney Spears, a documentary that examines the circumstances that led to Spears’ conservatorship in 2008
  • Timberlake acknowledged he ‘fell short’ in his behaviour towards Spears and Jackson, and ‘benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism’

Associated Press
Updated: 9:45am, 13 Feb, 2021

