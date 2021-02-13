Justin Timberlake says he wants to ‘take accountability for my own missteps’. File photo: Invision/AP
As #FreeBritney trends, Justin Timberlake apologises to Britney Spears, Janet Jackson
- His apology comes a week after the release of Framing Britney Spears, a documentary that examines the circumstances that led to Spears’ conservatorship in 2008
- Timberlake acknowledged he ‘fell short’ in his behaviour towards Spears and Jackson, and ‘benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism’
