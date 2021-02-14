The US Senate on Saturday voted to acquit former US President Donald Trump, who faced charges of inciting the deadly attack on the US Capitol. Photo: US Senate TV / Reuters The US Senate on Saturday voted to acquit former US President Donald Trump, who faced charges of inciting the deadly attack on the US Capitol. Photo: US Senate TV / Reuters
The US Senate on Saturday voted to acquit former US President Donald Trump, who faced charges of inciting the deadly attack on the US Capitol. Photo: US Senate TV / Reuters
Donald Trump
World /  United States & Canada

breaking | US Senate acquits Donald Trump in impeachment trial

  • By a vote of 57-43 the Senate voted to acquit
  • Trump said on Saturday that the Senate impeachment trial had been another phase of the ‘greatest witch hunt in the history of our country’

Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:26am, 14 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The US Senate on Saturday voted to acquit former US President Donald Trump, who faced charges of inciting the deadly attack on the US Capitol. Photo: US Senate TV / Reuters The US Senate on Saturday voted to acquit former US President Donald Trump, who faced charges of inciting the deadly attack on the US Capitol. Photo: US Senate TV / Reuters
The US Senate on Saturday voted to acquit former US President Donald Trump, who faced charges of inciting the deadly attack on the US Capitol. Photo: US Senate TV / Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE