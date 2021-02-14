The US Senate on Saturday voted to acquit former US President Donald Trump, who faced charges of inciting the deadly attack on the US Capitol. Photo: US Senate TV / Reuters
breaking | US Senate acquits Donald Trump in impeachment trial
- By a vote of 57-43 the Senate voted to acquit
- Trump said on Saturday that the Senate impeachment trial had been another phase of the ‘greatest witch hunt in the history of our country’
