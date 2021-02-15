Protesters hold up an image of George Floyd at a Black Lives Matter rally in New York in June. Photo: AP
Probe after LAPD officers share George Floyd ‘Valentine’s Day card’ online
- The image of the black man, who died after a white policeman knelt on his neck, bore the caption: ‘You take my breath away’
- The department is also investigating two Instagram accounts, including one called the ‘Blue Line Mafia’, that may be linked to its employees
Topic | George Floyd protests
