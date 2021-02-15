Trump supporters storm the grounds of the US Capitol in Washington in January. Photo: EPA-EFE
politico | Trump impeachment trial over but the work isn’t done, say US lawmakers
- Senators from both parties agree on need for 9/11-style investigation into the Capitol attack to prevent a repeat of such an event
- Comments come after only seven Republicans voted with the Democrats during the trial, leading to a failure to convict the US president for inciting insurrection
Topic | Donald Trump impeachments
