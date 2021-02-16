US President Joe Biden will this week will pursue his stimulus bill pitch on the international stage when he addresses the virtual G7 summit and the Munich Security Conference. Photo: AP
Joe Biden goes to US heartland for support on US$1.9 trillion economic package
- Biden will address ordinary voters at a prime time CNN event in Milwaukee – his first official trip away from Washington as president
- His administration says massive injections of money, including US$1,400 cheques, are vital to preventing a sluggish economic recovery from stalling altogether
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
